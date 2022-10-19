A West Wales holiday lettings company which began with just five properties now has 800 homes on its books.

With 300 of those in Pembrokeshire, it was a natural progression for West Wales Holiday Cottages to set up a Pembrokeshire hub to complement its head office premises in Aberporth.

The family-run business, founded in 2005, has opened new office premises in Warren Street, Tenby.

The company supports the owners of the 800 cottages across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire with marketing and bookings for their premises.

All the team members living in West Wales and pride themselves on providing prospective holidaymakers with local knowledge, alongside first-class customer service

Many of the staff speak Welsh as their first language and are keen to introduce visitors to Welsh history and culture, which helps the company’s pride in its heritage.

MORE NEWS

West Wales Holiday Cottages’ business manager, Sian-Elin Davies, said: “West Wales Holiday Cottages started with just five cottages. As the business has grown, the values which have always been important to us still stand true - being local, independent, and Welsh.

“We feel that this is the right time for us to open a new hub in Pembrokeshire for the business so we can better support our existing cottage owners, as well as new partners who wish to work with us in the future.

"We already market over 300 properties in the county, and a new base here shows our commitment to ensuring we support the tourism efforts in Pembrokeshire.

“Being truly local also means we’re well-placed to support property owners in the running of their business, maintaining partnerships with dozens of local businesses, from cleaning and maintenance companies through to insurance providers.

"Most recently, we’ve struck up a partnership with Cleddau Insurance in Milford Haven to offer holiday insurance to our customers.

"The power of ‘buy local’ is definitely in force, and we are proud to be part of it.”