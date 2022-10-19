Ask any four-year-old whether they would like to spend an evening with Ryder and the entire Paw Patrol pup-gang and you'll end up with one very happy little child.

This month little Esme Morgan’s dream came true when she was invited to London’s Soho Hotel to receive the Sky Award for Kindness from top model and celebrity mum-of-three, Vogue Williams.

Esme Morgan and Vogue Williams at the Paw Patrol Awards (Image: Stephen Morgan)

They were joined by an exclusive star-studded line-up as well as all the pups from Paw Patrol.

Esme, who was born with the debilitating condition Neurofibromatoses, which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue anywhere in the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord.

Over the last 12 months little Esme has raised an incredible £3,500 for children who have the same condition as herself.

“She really is the kindest child you could meet, and I’m not just saying that because I’m her mum,” laughed Kate from the family home in Y Rhos, near Picton Castle.

“She’s always looking out for others and her little sister Betsi, and in the summer of 2021 she decided to raise money for children like herself by sliding down 100 slides all across Pembrokeshire.”

As a result, little Esme raised an incredible £2,300.

The little entrepreneur then decided to hold a pop-up shop at Rhos village hall, and once again her efforts brought in another healthy sum of £1,000.

Little Esme Morgan receiving her award (Image: Stephen Morgan)

“This was why we decided to enter her for the Paw Patrol Awards because what she achieved really has been considerable,” added Kate.

Kate was herself diagnosed with Neurofibromatoses when she was four years old with the result that she paid very close attention to her first-born child.

“I noticed these large freckles appearing on her skin and this is one of the tell-tale signs of the condition,” she explained.

“So Esme had some tests and was diagnosed when she was six months old.”

The vast majority of tumours are non-cancerous however the condition can result in learning difficulties. But little Esme remains a perfectly strong and healthy child, both physically and intellectually.

Esme received her award along with five other brave little heroes after thousands of stories were shared by families throughout the UK detailing their determination, brilliant and often moving accomplishments.

“It’s been a real honour to be involved in the PAW Patrol Awards this year,” said Vogue Williams.

“The children are truly inspirational and I’m so proud and humbled to be able to shine a spotlight on their achievements at this fantastic ceremony.”