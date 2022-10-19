Dyfed-Powys Police has announced that it will conduct a cold case review into the deaths of a brother and sister in the Llangolman area more than four decades ago, as a review of the evidence that remains shows it is fit for forensic examination.

Brother and sister, Griff and Patti Thomas, were found dead in their Llangolman farmhouse just before Christmas 1976.

The subsequent inquest in 1977 found that Patti (also known as Martha) was unlawfully killed, whilst an open verdict was returned on Griff.

It found that Griff, 73, had killed Patti, 70, before deliberately setting himself on fire.

Local residents, along with family members, have never accepted the verdicts. Griff was deeply religious and had severe arthritis, they believe he would never have been capable of attacking his sister or setting himself on fire.

In recent years pressure has mounted on the police to take another look at the case, especially in the light of the John William Cooper conviction that came following a cold case review.

Dyfed-Powys Police announced last night, Tuesday, October 18, that officers have now begun a forensic review of material held in connection with the deaths which will be known as Operation Hallam.

“The work to identify what material remained and feasibility of further examination, in consultation with forensic scientists, has now been completed,” said Detective Superintendent Paul Jones.

“Based on the advice, it is thought that modern techniques can be applied to establish if additional evidence is present on a limited number of items that may be relevant to this case.

“Significant developments have been seen in forensic science over the last forty years which may provide additional information even in cases of this age.

“Whilst the investigation at the time (1976) was thorough, the forensic science was limited compared with today, and we will explore whether modern techniques can shed further light on the events at Ffynnon Samson in 1976.

“At this stage we don’t know what answers, if any, the forensic review will give us, but I am keeping an open mind.

“We will continue to keep the family informed of any developments.”