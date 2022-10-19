Narberth and Whitland Round Table are making the final preparations ahead of the return of their fireworks spectacular.

This much-loved family event will take place on November 5, at Parc Dr Owen in Whitland. The gates open at 5pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm.

There will be fun for all with fair rides, food stalls and a bar, with entertainment provided by Jukebox Tonic

There will be free Park and Ride services from Whitland mart ground and Whitland rugby pitch.

Table member Andrew Thomas said: “This fireworks display is not to be missed this year, and has been put together by Bright Sparks Fireworks, current musical display champions of Great Britain.

"All the money raised by this event will go back into helping the local community.

"Vouchers will be dropped to local schools around the Narberth and Whitland area and you can nominate a your school to receive a £2 donation per family, when the voucher is presented at the gate."

For more information and to book your ticket, see whitlandfireworks.co.uk

