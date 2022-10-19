After 12 months of requesting the council repair a highly insecure garden wall which has become destabilised by a thick crack extending down its entire length, property owner Steven Gwyther-Jones is making one final stand for its repair.

Failure to do so, he fears, could result in the wall collapsing onto Rosie, the little rescued family dog, with possible fatal consequences.

“Rosie means everything to us, so it makes us extremely concerned that nothing is being done about the huge crack in the wall and to make it safe,” Steven Gwyther-Jones told the Western Telegraph.

“We’re not asking for a new wall – all we want is for it to be repaired.”

Steven Gwyther-Jones and his wife Andrea bought their property in Gelliswick Road, Hakin in June 2021 and a month later adopted little Rosie, a two-year-old shihtzu-chihuahua, from the Greenacres Animal Rescue.

“We’d noticed the wall as soon as we moved into Gelliswick Road but what with moving and sorting everything out, we didn’t actually do anything about if for a few months.

“We checked our boundaries and it became clear that even though we own the property, the rear wall which separates us from the house behind is owned by the council.

“The crack has grown considerably and you can clearly see the light through it. And when you apply pressure, it moves. There's no doubt that this is extremely dangerous."

The cracked wall (Image: Western Telegraph)

As a result, Steven and Andrea contacted Pembrokeshire County Council and asked for the wall to be repaired.

"We heard nothing," said Steven.

"We then followed things through with dozens of emails and a council representative came out to examine the wall but we’re still awaiting an answer.

“Our concern is that as time goes, by the structure of the wall is getting increasingly weaker and one of these days, particularly if we get a strong gale, the wall is going to collapse.

“If Rosie is in the garden at the same time, it doesn’t bear thinking about. She’s the most loveable little dog imaginable and we don’t want anything awful to happen to her.”

Rosie, playing in the garden (Image: Western Telegraph)

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed that it is aware of the issue and intends to replace it.

"We're currently experiencing difficulties accessing the site due to issues on a separate property, but once reasonable access has been established, the council will keep the private owners informed as to when the works will be carried out," said a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson.