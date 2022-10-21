Local campaigners are hoping that a brother and sister, found dead in their burning Llangolman farmhouse 46 years ago, 'will finally get justice' after police announced that they are opening a cold case review into the deaths earlier this week.

Griff and Patti Thomas were found dead in the remains of their Llangolman Farmhouse at Ffynnon Samson in 1976.

The subsequent inquest in 1977 found that Griff, 73, had killed Patti, 70, before deliberately setting himself on fire. Returning verdicts that Patti (also known as Martha) was unlawfully killed, while an open verdict was returned on Griff.

Dyfed Powys-Police have set up Operation Hallam in order to forensically review evidence that remains from the case.

The announcement comes after more than a year of campaigning, led by Clebran, the local papur bro, calling for justice in the Ffynnon Samson case.

Clebran first called for a review into the evidence in March last year, following publicity around the Cooper murders generated by ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Locals maintained that Griff was innocent and incapable of killing his sister.

At the time Dyfed-Powys Police said that it would not reopen the case on 'speculation alone' and would need specific new information containing detailed knowledge or evidence.

The paper’s editor, Hefin Wyn, says that the police’s intention to re-examine the evidence that remains using modern forensic technology shows that they are now taking campaigners’ claims seriously.

“They have shown they take seriously the viewpoint constantly made by Clebran that the verdict in the inquest into Martha and Gruff Thomas’ deaths remains unsafe,” said Mr Wyn.

Campaigners say that there is a 'glimmer of hope' that the Thomases may get justice (Image: Clebran)

“We have discussed the contents of the original police report submitted to the inquest with several experienced ex-policemen, who have been involved in solving serious crimes, and they are of the opinion there are obvious questions that need to be asked regarding the nature of the original investigation.”

Mr Wyn said that Clebran would continue with its campaign to clear Griff Thomas’ name and to reopen the inquest.

“We insist not enough attention was given to the likely theory that a third person was responsible for the crime,” he added.

Although the police have not revealed what evidence has been kept from the scene at Ffynnon Samson in 1976 Mr Wyn said that campaigners remained hopeful.

“There is a glimmer of hope that some evidence can be found to prove what all those inhabitants who knew the brother and sister sincerely believe, that they had not attacked each other,” he said.

“They had co-habited under the same roof until they reached their seventies. It is difficult to establish a single motive to support the theory they had attacked each other in such a gruesome manner as is highlighted by the photographs of their injuries.

“Again the explanation that Gruff Thomas had met his death by deliberately setting himself on fire is highly unlikely.”