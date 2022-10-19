A teenager has appeared in court on charges including assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly in Tesco.
Danni Sandow, 18, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest pleaded guilty to three offences at the town’s magistrates court on Monday, October 17.
She admitted charges of common assault on a man and being drunk and disorderly in Tesco, Portfield, Haverfordwest on September 24, and also assaulting an emergency worker, PC Callum Ford, on October 16.
She was remanded on conditional bail to appear before the court again on November 14.
