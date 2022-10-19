'All Creatures Great and Small star' star Lara Steward dropped in to Pembroke Castle this week as she toured Pembrokeshire together with her trusty four-legged companion.

"I happened to be on a mini holiday with the Fishcake and after exploring the castle, two staff rushed out because they recognisd me from 'All Creatures Great and Small' as well as the Malteasers advert," she said.

"It's strange to be recognisd in my scruffy raincoat but it's also very touching."

Lara Steward is profoundly deaf and found her passion for acting when she had the opportunity to take part in a film project in association with the NDCS and BBC blast.

She was raised in North Lincolnshire, and when she is not acting she spends her time tending her animals and greeting her amazing customers at her family run pet shop.

She has mainly acted in independent short films with her roles ranging from a killer to a teenager who is trying to find her place in the world.

She has also appeared in ‘The Silence’, 'Tomb Raider', 'Hearbeats', 'Honeymoon' and 'The Last Kingdom'.

 

 