Local artists Charlotte Cortazzi and Rob Jake, with the help of four members of Extinction Rebellion St Davids, recently created this beautiful butterfly on Whitesands Beach.
The sand art took around two hours to complete and was created to highlight the need to take care of our world and to support the activities of XR locally and nationally.
“We need to nurture our planet and to challenge our local and national governments to not let these issues get forgotten,” said XR St Davids member, Lis Cousens.
Lis said that the sand art received a very positive response from people on the beach.
“[There were] some sceptics about climate change and some questions about Extinction Rebellion,” she said. “But we are wanting to highlight climate change in a peaceful way. “ Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi has plans for other future events including film nights and liaison with Ysgol Bro Dewi.
