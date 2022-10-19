A Haverfordwest man accused of possessing over 500 indecent images of a child today appeared before Swansea Crown Court to submit a plea.

Paul Andrew Godbold, 35, is accused of making 276 of the most graphic and serious Category A indecent images of a child, 139 indecent category B photograph and 128 category C images.

All images are alleged to have been taken between 2019 and 2021.

Godbold, of Spring Grove, Haverfordwest, faces a fourth charge of possessing an extreme pornographic and sexually offensive image involving a dog which was found in Llawhaden in April 2021.

This morning (Wednesday), Godbold pleaded not guilty to all four counts.

His counsel, Mr James Hartson, confirmed that while Godbold accepts that the images were found on his phone, his defence is that he is not responsible for downloading them.

"My client wasn't even aware of their existence," said Mr Hartson.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Geraint Walters until February 22 when Godbold's trial will commence at Swansea Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail. His barrister confirmed that no children reside with Godbold, neither does he have access to children.