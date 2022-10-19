The senior member of Folly Farm’s giraffe herd has died after suffering a severe tooth infection.

Taharqa was one of the original trio of giraffes who came to the attraction in 2009, as part of a £1m investment.

The difficult decision was taken this week to put the 15-year-old Rothschild hybrid male to sleep because an operation would not have been ‘in the best interests for Taharqa's welfare,’ said the park.

The gentle giant was the final survivor of the three giraffes who were brought to Folly Farm to start the successful Giraffe Heights exhibit.

Rafiki died in 2013 and Zulu in 2017.

Folly Farm (Image: Folly Farm)

Currently at the park with Rian are Mr Shrimp and Rudi, who arrived from Longleat Safari Park in July 2021.

Folly Farm announced Rarq’s death on Facebook ‘with great sadness’ today, Wednesday October 19.

The post said: "Taharqa, affectionately known as Tarqs, joined us at Folly Farm in 2009 when we first opened Giraffe Heights and has been a popular member of our herd ever since.

"Our thoughts at this sad time are with all the Folly Farm keepers who cared for him on a daily basis and for whom his loss is most greatly felt.

"Also, the wider Folly Farm team and our wonderful visitors who will miss this wonderful character.

MORE NEWS

"Regular visitors will be aware that Taharqa was suffering from a severe tooth infection for a while and, despite the best efforts of our veterinary partners and our zoo team, routine treatment and medication was unable to resolve it.

"After much consideration, and due to the location of the affected tooth, it was decided an operation to remove it wasn’t in the best interests for Taharqa’s welfare.

Taharqa's keepers have shared some happy pictures to celebrate his life. Folly Farm (Image: Folly Farm)

"It was a major operation that would likely have affected both sides of the lower jaw, cutting through the cheek muscles, and as such required general anaesthesia which is an extremely high risk procedure for giraffes.

"Our dental specialist was not hopeful of a successful outcome so our ethics committee, made up of members of our zoo team, management, our veterinary partners and external independent parties took the difficult decision to euthanise Taharqa before his quality of life deteriorated further."

The park has posted a selection of photos of Taharqa on Facebook and asked: "Please help us celebrate Taharqa by enjoying these photos our keepers have shared of him and by sharing your own memories and messages of support."