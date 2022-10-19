It happened in Llandudno during lockdown and this week it happened all over again - in Pembroke Dock!

Two little goats started strutting their adorable little personas around Castle Street in Pennar on Monday morning.

And as locals began passing messages around the town to try and locate their owners, the townspeople began falling for them hook, line and sinker.

"If the owner needs a goatsitter, I'm more than happy to step in and help out," said one of the Castle Street residents.

"They're the cutest little creatures I've seen in a long time so they're very welcome to come into our garden any time they like and help to keep the grass down."

MORE NEWS

Other residents are suggesting possible locations throughout the town where goatherds can take up residence, with Barrack Hill currently being currently the most preferred option.

The Pembroke Dock capricorns are turning into a re-run of the covid lockdown story when a herd of Kashmiri goats took over Llandudno's deserted town centre where they began ransacking the parks and gardens of their hedges and flowersw.

If livestock, including goats, has strayed onto your land, residetns are asked to keep them until the owner is found, give them water and attempt to find hte owner within 48 hours.

Alternatively people should contct the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) or the local council.

DAERA or the local council will carry out an assessment and take the necessary action if they decide that there's a welfare issue.

It's an offence for anyone to turn any livestock loose onto a road.

Animals can only be kept until the owner is ready to claim them but if, after 14 days, no owner is found, the land owner or occupier can sell the livestock at a market or public auction. If this isn't possible, an animal welfare or re-homing charity could be contacted.