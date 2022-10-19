INCREDIBLE footage has captured lightning in the skies of Pembrokeshire.

Last night a storm moved into the county with the rumble of thunder rolling across the Preselis.

Harry Griffiths captured extraordinary footage of thunderbolts tearing through the clouds on a stormy night in St David’s.

Mary Braybrook also captured a stunning photo over Brides Bay taken from Roch.

There could be more electric weather conditions on the way with BBC Weather saying there could be more thunder and lightning on Friday and Sunday.

Thunder in the skies above Pembrokeshire. Photo by Lucy Brazier (Image: Western Telegraph)

There could be more thunder on the way. Photo by Lucy Brazier (Image: Western Telegraph)

However if you're more inclined to take your forecast from the Met Office - at the moment the Met are making no indication there will be any more thunder storms.

Temperatures are said to be above average for this time of year.

