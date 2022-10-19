A BIRMINGHAM learner driver was caught driving without insurance and without L plates in Pembrokeshire earlier this year.
Ionut Cosmin Durac, 29, of Heath Green Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of two driving offences by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 10.
Durac was caught on March 25 driving a Volkswagen Passat at Fishguard Port in Fishguard without insurance and also driving as a learner driver without displaying L plates and without a supervising driver.
He was fined £660 and given eight points on his licence for the driving without insurance offence. He also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs for this.
He received no separate penalty for driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with the licence.
