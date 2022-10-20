A GLOUCESTERSHIRE man was fined for leaving a car on its roof, blocking a sharp bend in Pembrokeshire.

Simon Brannagan, 51, of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, was found guilty of an offence of permitting a vehicle to remain at rest in such a position as to involve a danger of injury to other persons by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 11.

He was found to have left a Ford Mondeo on the B4330 Haverfordwest to Camrose road where there was no one in the vehicle and it was left on its roof in the middle of the road. The court heard that the car was on a sharp bend and was blocking the road.

Brannagan was fined £220 and given three points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.