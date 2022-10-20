PEMBROKESHIRE is a beautiful place, full of stunning scenery and incredible nature.
Our Western Telegraph Camera Club members capture incredible images of the scenes and nature across the county and are always on hand with their cameras to capture the most unusual and adorable pictures - whether its a brief weather event, day-to-day and special events or landmarks and animals.
Here are just some of our recent favourites.
Swans in a tender moment. Picture: Richard Rees (Image: Richard Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Stunning skies. Picture: Rosemary Rees (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Blue tit flying near a bird box. Picture: Charlie May (Image: Charlie May (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Inside St Davids Cathedral. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Stormy skies over Tenby. Picture: Suzi Appleby (Image: Suzi Appleby (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Horses. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Otters. Picture: Alan Merrett (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
