A NUMBER of people from or who committed offences in the Pembrokeshire area have been in court recently on speeding charges.

Mark David Chapman, 57, of Blockett Lane, Little Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 10.

He was caught on March 24 doing 45mph on B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £105 and given four points on his licence. He also had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Victoria Sylvia Jean Riley, 39, of Picton Road, Hakin, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 10.

She was caught on March 29 doing 88mph on A4076 Dredgemans Hill in Haverfordwest where the limit is 60mph. She was fined £80, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Phillip Sudbury, 50, of Atlantic Drive, Broad Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 10.

He was caught on May 11 doing 35mph on Mumbles Road, Blackpill, Swansea, where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Benjamin James Scoble, 37, of Youens Drive, Thame, Oxfordshire, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was caught on March 11 doing 41mph on B4341 Portfield Gate where the limit is 30mph. He was fined £66, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

Thomas Oliver O’Connor, 20, of Imble Lane, Pembroke Dock, was handed a sentence for speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 12.

He was caught on March 24 doing 47mph on A4075 Carew Village, Narberth, where the limit is 30mph. He was initially convicted by the court on September 28. He was fined £80, given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

Josh Stowell, 32, of Greville Road, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 14.

He was caught on March 14 doing 82mph on the A40 adjacent to Natyci Showground, where the limit is 70mph. He was fined £146, given three points on his licence and had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Rebecca Mary James, 40, of Heol Dwr, Scleddau, Fishguard, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 14.

She was caught on May 22 doing 36mph on North Road where the limit is 30mph. She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.