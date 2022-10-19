TV adventurer Steve Backshall has taken the plunge in Pembrokeshire to add Carmarthen Bay to his list of explored oceans.

The naturalist and explorer – who has encountered deadly creatures and freezing water on his travels – was in Saundersfoot at the weekend to cheer on his wife, Helen Glover, as she took part in the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals.

It was while Steve was in the village to watch double-Olympian Helen battle to a second place in the contest that he became aware of another aquatic challenge on the same beach – Saundersfoot’s annual New Year’s Day Swim.

The event is back on January 1 2023 after a two-year absence forced by the pandemic.

And a traditional task of the organisers in the run-up to the swim is to get sporting and other celebrities to pose in the famous New Year’s Day Swim shirt.

Steve Blackshall's Deadly 50 series saw him track down some of the world's deadliest creatures. (Image: Steve Blackshall)

So when Steve, 49, was spotted in the village, he just had to be asked to be the latest to don the shirt.

“Little did we expect, though, that he’d take it for a full test-drive and dive straight in!” said one of the committee members, Steve Williams.

He described the adventurer as ‘a fantastic sport’, but said his actions were not quite enough to warrant him receiving one of the coveted NYDS medals.

“Swimming and grappling with the world’s deadliest creatures is seriously impressive but, Steve, only a dunk on New Year’s Day will do!” he laughed.

More than 2,000 people took part in the last Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The 2023 NYDS shirt is very nearly ready for release and will be available to purchase from Elements of Pembrokeshire, The Strand, Saundersfoot, from late October.