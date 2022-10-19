A well-used open-air space in Pembrokeshire village has had a quartet of reasons to remember a successful summer.

East Williamston Community Council’s Jubilee Park and Nature Trail has become very popular with walkers, dog owners and families with children and the council continues to explore more ways to improve this local amenity.

Significant financial support from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant scheme enabled the replacement of the park’s ageing small tractor with a more powerful new multi-purpose machine.

This will be invaluable to the maintenance volunteers in their efforts to develop, maintain and beautify the park for many years to come.

MORE NEWS

Over several years, the park has been the recipient of a Green Flag Award from Keep Wales Tidy, in recognition of its high standards.

The tradition was continued in 2022 and became a source of pride to all who work so hard to make the area a pleasant place for everyone to enjoy.

The future beautification of the natural surroundings was enhanced this year by the planting of an oak tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. With the sad passing of Her Majesty, the tree will serve as a tribute to her memory, with a dedication plaque soon to be placed beside it.

Younger park users have enthusiastically welcomed the renewal of the equipment in the children’s play area, which was carefully researched and has become a great attraction.

The photograph which was taken highlights all the summer improvements.