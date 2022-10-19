Haverfordwest born rugby star Ffion Lewis says that the whole focus of the Wales Women's squad at the Women’s Rugby World Cup is this weekend’s match against Australia.

The scrum half scored a try in their second group game, a 56-12 loss to New Zealand last weekend.

However, after a victory against Scotland in the first group game, they could progress even without a victory against the Wollaroos.

The game will decide which teams finishes as runners-up to New Zealand in Pool A, and will automatically go through to the quarter-finals.

Lewis said: "Of course our focus is to win, we've got every opportunity to win that game.

"We're creating opportunities that we know we need to take, we need to win that game.

"Yes there's the opportunity if we don't that we could take best third place, but our focus is always that we need to beat Australia."

Ffion called it “an incredible feeling” to score a try against New Zealand in the last outing, despite the loss.

She continued: "An incredible feeling to score, but I definitely can't take the credit for that one," she said.

"The forward momentum our pack gave us was incredible and that's what got me over, I was just lucky to be on the tail end of it.

"For me, my first World Cup is something that I've been really focusing on over the last five years to really put myself up to be selected for it, so really, really special.

"You've just got to make the most of every opportunity really. We're all really fortunate to be here, it's an incredible occasion, women's rugby is growing massively so to be a part of this is really special.”