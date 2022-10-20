Armed forces veterans and their families who are struggling to meet the current costs of living could be eligible for a new grant package launched this week by the Royal British Legion.

The initiative will provide non-payable emergency grants of up to £2,400 a year, which equates to £200 a month, and is available to veterans throughout the UK.

Even though the grants are means tested, people who may be elibible don’t have to be on state benefits, while people who are currently on any means-tested benefits such as universal credit, pension credit and income support should qualify automatically.

While the Royal British Legion is unable to say how many people they expect to support through this grant funding initiative, it is encouraging anyone struggling financially to apply, as it has flexibility to consider support for people who don’t meet the means-testing.

The Armed Forces community includes those who have served, or are serving, in the Royal Navy, British Army or Royal Air Force, as well as their families, dependants and carers. This can include children, current and former spouses and partners, widows and widowers.

The charity said it's taking action after seeing a 20 per cent rise in requests for support with urgent needs, such as food and household costs, over the past 12 months. This is expected to increase further over the winter months.

Successful applicants will get up to £200 a month for up to 12 months with the exact amount and duration varying depending on the individual’s circumstances.

The funding will be made available in a variety of ways including:

• Vouchers to top-up gas or electricity prepayment meters.

• A virtual credit card to pay utility bills (the card would be restricted to this use).

• Vouchers for food, clothing or household items.

• Replacement white goods.

According to the British Legion, some members of the Armed Forces community are more vulnerable to rising costs than others. Research incates that working-age veterans were more likely to be sick or disabled than other UK adults of the same age.

Forces members who believe they are eligible should can http://checking your eligibility on its website or call the Royal British Legion on 0808 802 8080.