A police investigation has been launched after a quantity of alcohol was stolen from Tesco at the Trostre Retail Park in Llanelli.
Officers have confirmed that the theft took place at around 10.50am on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
After following all available lines of enquiry, a CCTV photograph was released by the police yesterday (Wednesday) of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the theft.
If anyone recognises him or believes he may be the person, they should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on https://orlo.uk/t4gYH
Alternatively they can email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or phone 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
