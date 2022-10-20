TWO Pembrokeshire drivers were recently fined by the courts for not having valid test certificates.
Robert Gilheney, 33, of Castle Quarry, Long Mains, Monkton, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 10.
He was caught driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on May 12 on the M4 between J44-45 at Swansea when there was no test certificate issued for the appropriate period.
He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
Karen Llewellyn, 50, of Dorset Road, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving without a test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 13.
She was caught on April 4 driving a Ford Mondeo on the A477 Pembroke Dock but no test certificate had been issued for the appropriate period.
She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here