TWO Pembrokeshire drivers were recently fined by the courts for not having valid test certificates.

Robert Gilheney, 33, of Castle Quarry, Long Mains, Monkton, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Cardiff Magistrates Court on October 10.

He was caught driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on May 12 on the M4 between J44-45 at Swansea when there was no test certificate issued for the appropriate period.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Karen Llewellyn, 50, of Dorset Road, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving without a test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 13.

She was caught on April 4 driving a Ford Mondeo on the A477 Pembroke Dock but no test certificate had been issued for the appropriate period.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.