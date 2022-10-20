FARMING chiefs are urging urging people to remember the distress fireworks and sky lanterns can cause to livestock and pets this year.

With Bonfire Night fast approaching the Farmers’ Union of Wales are keen to remind revellers of the dangers posed by bonfires, sky lanterns and fireworks.

“This time of year poses many dangers to animals and children – so don’t let negligence and ignorance be the cause of a tragedy this year,” said FUW deputy president Ian Rickman.

“We therefore call on people to stick to the firework safety code at all times to minimise the risk to livestock, pets and humans.”

Animals in general are not fond of the noise of fireworks and can become quite anxious during this time of year. Therefore, the FUW urges people to be considerate and not let them off near livestock.

“It is also a good idea to make sure that your pets have been microchipped by a vet and that the details are up to date prior to Bonfire Night, just in case they go missing,” added Mr Rickman.

It is also advisable to give neighbours a few days’ notice of your firework display, particularly if they are elderly, have young children, keep livestock or pets.

“We also remind people that sky lanterns have been banned on all public land by all local authorities across Wales, as they pose significant dangers to livestock and are, of course, a considerable fire safety risk.”