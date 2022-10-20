- Day four of Simon Draper trial
- Prosecution have made their case
- Defence is making their case
- Draper said it all happened in a flash as his van hit Ms Thomas who was on her bicycle
- Prosecution claim Draper is using his 13-month-old son to shift blame
- Draper said “I will never forgive myself"
- Incident happened on A40 at Bancyfelin in February 2021
