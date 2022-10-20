An air ambulance and land ambulances were called to Fishguard yesterday afternoon.

A paramedic in a rapid response car, a land ambulance and an air ambulance, along with specialist doctors, were all called at around 12.15pm.

The air ambulance was seen to land at Morfa Las at the top of the town at around 1pm. It remained on the green there for about half an hour before taking off.

However, the casualty was taken to Withybush Hospital by air ambulance.

Video: Fishyleeks

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 12.15pm yesterday, Wednesday 19 October, to a medical emergency at a property in Fishguard.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service colleagues and a Wales Air Ambulance.

“One person was taken by road to Withybush Hospital.”