Milford Haven port was the scene of high drama this week following emergency rescue operations at three separate locations in Milford Haven, Neyland and Pembroke Dock.

At around 8pm on Tuesday evening, an emergency rescue operation got underway at the Mackerel Stage, Milford Haven after a person was described by responders as 'being in a precarious position'.

Angle lifeboat was called to assist and reached the Milford docks channel from where their inflatable Y boat was deployed. An hour later, it was confirmed that the person had been rescued and had been taken to safety by the police.

Earlier that day a 999 call was made from three people who were onboard an 18ft vessel which had broken down and was adrift with the strong outgoing tide off Front Street, Pembroke Dock.

Angle lifeboat was launched and headed up river.

“Fortunately by the time we got to Hobbs Point, we saw that the casualties were all safe and well after they had already been assisted by a passing vessel,” commented a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat.

The following morning at around 9.15am, the lifeboat was again called to assist two people on a 14ft speedboat who had been seen waving for help off Neyland.

This call was also responded to by the port authority patrol boat, Dynevor.

But as the Angle crew were preparing to launch, they received confirmation that the vessel and both casualties were safely ashore.

The lifeboat crew’s week ended with a false alarm call on Sunday afternoon following reports that a dinghy had capsized off Freshwater Beach with one person in the water.

Following a search of the area, it was confirmed that this was ‘a false alarm with good intent’.