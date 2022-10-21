A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 in child support.
On October 13, Cardiff Magistrates Court ordered the man from Tenby – who cannot be named for legal reasons – to pay £1,704.96 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees.
The money covers a period between October 13, 2021, and July 29, 2022, when child support was not paid.
The court made the ruling after being satisfied that the relevant notices were sent to the defendant in plenty of time and that the defendant was liable to make the payments.
