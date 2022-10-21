TWO people were in court recently for non-speeding motoring offences committed in Pembrokeshire.

Joshua David Williams, 19, of Picton Close, Hakin, was found guilty of driving a vehicle with the ply or cord exposed by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 14.

He committed the offence on April 2 when he was driving a Ford Fiesta Zetec on the A477 Neyland and the front offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £440, given three points on his licence and had to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

Daniel Mesaru, 19, of Sycamore Street, Barnsley, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on October 11.

He was caught driving on the A4075 Crescelly to Canaston in Pembrokeshire on March 30 when he had no insurance active for the vehicle. He was fined £660 and given six points on his licence. He also had to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.