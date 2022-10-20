A PEMBROKESHIRE company is looking to use a unit at a business park as a goods vehicle operators centre.
According to a notice placed by the traffic commissioner in the public notice section of October 19’s Western Telegraph, Simon James Cookson has made the application.
Mr Cookson is trading as CSE HIRE, of 20 Wallis Street, Fishguard (SA65 9HP), and has applied to use Unit 6/6b of Feidr Castell, Business Park, Fishguard (SA65 9BB) as an operating centre.
The licence would allow the company to keep one goods vehicle and no trailers at the centre.
Any owners or occupiers of the land and that nearby who believes their use or enjoyment of said land would be impacted by the licence should make their representations in writing by Wednesday, November 9.
Any representations should be sent to Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF. The representations should also be sent to the applicant at the address listed above.
