THE mum of a 13-year-old Deaf girl who has been struggling with her disability has created a new social media platform to raise Deaf awareness.

Mum-of-two Kristy Hopkins, a qualified teacher of the Deaf who originally hails from Cardigan, was prompted by daughter Ffion-Haf’s six-week stay in hospital where she was treated for a rare and serious ear infection.

“Ffion-Haf is a bilateral cochlear implant user and one of her implants had to be removed,” Cardiff-based Kristy told the Tivy-Side.

“She has been rather unfortunate as this is the third time it has happened.

“Nevertheless, Ffion-Haf continues to amaze us with her strength, courage and positive outlook on life.

“She is due to have further surgery and the hope is that she can be re-implanted - fingers crossed!

“We know that hearing through a CI doesn’t restore normal hearing, however it does give people who are profoundly Deaf access to sound, meaning that Ffion-Haf has struggled immensely with only one.

“At home we’ve noticed that we have to repeat everything much more; the TV is louder, the radio has to be turned off during mealtimes to reduce background noise, town centres can be problematic with all the environmental sounds and car journeys are more difficult now too.

“We often find that she removes the one implant much more frequently as having to listen through a CI is exhausting.

“Auditory fatigue is a real issue for many deaf children and is hugely misunderstood.

“At the start of this year, she missed several months of school as a result of being hospitalised and because she was bullied for being Deaf.

“There was talk of the possibility of her re-sitting the school year, however, she is currently in Year 8 in a mainstream secondary school in Cardiff and absolutely thriving!”

Hands 2 Hear aims to give caregivers, teachers and professionals resources, advice and information on how to help and improve the lives of Deaf children and young people.

“As a Mum to a profoundly Deaf child I feel that this will be a really useful platform for all,” said Kristy.