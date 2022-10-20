Milford Haven has won a major accolade after the 'Under the Bridge' youth project was this week named Welsh regional winner in the Inspiration 2022 Awards.

The award was given as a result of Under the Bridge's work in safeguarding community youth safety.

“This is absolutely brilliant news and we want to say an enormous thank you to everyone why has supported us and been involved throughout,” said a spokesperson for Milford Youth Matters.

Under the Bridge is a joint project spearheaded by Milford Youth Matters and the Port of Milford Haven but also works closely with The VC Gallery, Arts Care Gofal Celf, the Tortch Theatre and Arts and Business Cymru.

Set up in 2015, its aim was to promote urban arts, music and dance activities to young people between the ages of 11 and 18, enabling them to enjoy some challenging activities which they may not normally experience.

The pandemic and its associated lockdowns sadly brought things to a standstill but in 2021 the project made a welcome 'live' return to Milford Waterfront with additional funding from Milford Haven Town Council. As a result, over 140 young people attended a total of nine events throughout the summer.

Under the Bridge scores high in this week's awards (Image: Milford Youth Matters)

This year 'Under the Bridge' returned bigger and better than ever before with events held every Tuesday and Friday night in the Easter Holiday, May half term and the summer holidays.

“Under the Bridge is a great example of local organisations working together to create opportunities for the young people in the town,” commented a spokesperson from the Port of Milford Haven.

“Young people need interesting and stimulating things to do and such initiatives are best led by the community. Programmes such as Under The Bridge are a great way of offering young people something different to do.”

All the activities are free which makes them accessible to young people living in wards of multiple deprivation.

The young people who attend are also engaged in the planning and delivery process from blog writing and budgeting to choosing the activities and promoting the programme to others.