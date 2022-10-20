THERE was more thunder and lightning last night and the people of Pembrokeshire captured it in all its glory.

Lightning tore through the sky and the crash of thunder could be heard roaring into homes across the county as Pembrokeshire endured another night of awe-inspiring weather.

Simon Lindsey caught stunning footage as did Joley Pellington who actually caught the thunderbolt. Watch their videos below.

Alison George caught the storm above Valero oil refinery in very dramatic scenes.  

BBC weather said there could be further thunderstorms as temperatures remain unseasonably high.

Thunderbolt by Tom Grover in Jameston (Image: Tom Grover)

Emma Lee caught some nice footage of the flashes.

Below is a video by Gemma K Stacey taken in Rosemarket - listen to the sound of the storm!

Stunning shot caught by Chris Dixon (Image: Chris Dixon)

Joley Pellington actually caught a thunderbolt in the incredible footage, below.

Louise Reynar's Ring doorbell system caught some great footage as well - think you'd know about the thunderstorm without needing to look through the keyhole...

There could be more thunder and lightning rolling in with BBC Weather predicting more storms on Friday.

