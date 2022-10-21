Parents and guardians are being urged to ensure their child gets a place in the secondary school of their choice.

Parents of pupils who are currently in Year 6 of Pembrokeshire's primary schools will need to apply for a secondary school place by December 20 if they want a place in September 2023.

Applications received after this date will be considered late which may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at his or her preferred school.

Parents are also being advised that there is no automatic admission to a secondary school, even if they are living in the catchment area - application must be made.

Parents of pupils in Year 6 at Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi, Ysgol Bro Preseli and Ysgol Caer Elen do not need to apply as they are attending schools for students between the age of three and 18. It is assumed they will remain in their current schools.

However, if parents wish to apply for a different secondary school they must apply within the deadlines noted above.

It is important to note that a school place will not be allocated unless a formal application is received.

The online application form can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under ‘Apply for a School Place’.

Parents/guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of March 1, 2023.