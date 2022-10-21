As NHS waiting lists spiral to hit a staggering three-quarters of a million, concern is mounting that the health of the nation has been 'brought to its knees'.

"In every corner of the country people are frightened, suffering and waiting in pain because our NHS can no longer cope."

Jane Dodds went on to accuse Labour of allowing the NHS to collapse, with the result that patients are now paying the price.

"Wales routinely has the worse health figures in Britain despite all nations facing similar challenges," she said. "This cannot go on."

Her comments were made following today's publication of the NHS performance statistics which showed that throughout August, just over 93,000 patient pathways closed. This is the number of patients who have concluded their treatment, and indicates how hard NHS staff are currently working to tackle elective care.

The report also states that in September, 10.2 per cent of all calls to the ambulance service were red calls (life threatening), which is an average of more than 100 immediately life-threatening calls a day.

Commenting on the latest figures, Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation said:

“These figures show a health and care system under considerable, sustained strain even before we head into what will be one of the most challenging winters for decades.

“The statistics show continuing high levels of demand, including a high percentage of life-threatening calls to the ambulance service, mirroring what NHS leaders are telling us about more patients coming forward with more acute needs requiring advanced care, especially in mental health.

“We know how hard NHS and social care staff work every day but we’re also hearing that in some hospitals in Wales there are considerable delays in the patient pathway, with nearly half of hospital beds taken up by those clinically fit to be discharged.

"This means fewer operations can take place, there are fewer beds for patients coming into emergency departments and less capacity for ambulances.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that these are not just targets, numbers or percentages - these are real people and each person on the waiting list needs to be considered as an individual."

READ MORE

Darren Hughes went on to say that health leaders are becoming increasingly concerned about how they will be able to continue running crucial patient services while plugging gaps in funding.

"They will continue to do all they can to manage services as efficiently and effectively as possible whilst trying to meet huge rising demand from patients. These whole-system issues require a whole-system effort.”