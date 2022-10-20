A man charged with arson, criminal damage and assault will face trial at Swansea Crown Court later this year.

Lloyd Jenkins of The Ponds, Hundleton, Pembroke, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday, October 19.

He is charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, assault by beating and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

The court heard that all three offences happened on the same day; Sunday, October 16, of this year.

MORE NEWS

Jenkins, 33, is accused of intentionally damaging a television, a television stand, photo canvas and a kitchen chair at a property in Milford Haven.

He is also charged with assaulting the owner of these items and destroying her residence by fire ‘intending to destroy or damage property or being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed or damaged and being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered’.

Although no plea was entered on the court register, the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial with the next hearing due to take place on November 16.

Jenkins was remanded on conditional bail until that date.