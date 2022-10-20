"THE reality is Ms Thomas could have been lit up like a Christmas tree but if you are not looking at the road you are not going to see her."

That was the cold stark summary made by prosecution in the trial of Simon Draper.

Today, (October 20) the defence finished putting its case across in the trial of Draper, 42, who is accused of causing death by dangerous driving when he hit Dyfed-Powys police officer Thomas in February 2021.

In what was often a biting submission to the jury, prosecution's Carina Hughes argued that there was no way Draper's 13-month-old son Ted was using the phone at the time of the collision.

"Draper blames his son for the phone use saying his son was capable of switching between the applications, moving from app to app, banners coming up, closing one and opening another.

"This was a man using his mobile phone."

Ms Hughes said Draper will blame anyone or anything rather than take responsibility for his actions.

"There are minute after minute after minute of movements from app to app while he (Draper) is driving a vehicle around 58 to 62mph with his child in the vehicle at dusk on the A40.

"He was not paying significant attention, it was dangerous driving, he was not in control."

Former Dyfed-Powys officer Lynwen Thomas tragically died after being hit by a Ford Transit while cycling along the A40 (Image: CPS)

Defence cousel Tim Evans argued that prosecution had not proved enough to charge Draper with dangerous driving.

In looking into accounts of witnesses, Mr Evans quoted: "I was surprised she was riding at that time of night in the clothing she was in - that was what a prosecution witness said.

Mr Evans made an emotional plea to the jury saying there was no blame on Ms Thomas' part and if they could bring her back 'we would all be cheering you on, both prosecution and defence'.

Draper, 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving after Dyfed-Powys police officer Lynwen Thomas was tragically killed on the A40 at Bancyfelin when Draper’s van hit her while she was out on her bike in February 2021.

His Honour Judge Hywel Dylan James will make his summary of the evidence tomorrow at 10am, then the jury will retire to decide their verdict.