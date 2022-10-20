Afte remaining tight-lipped conerning his stance on the way in which the former prime minister Liz Truss has held her ground throughout last week's political turmoil, local MP Simon Hart has finally spoken out.

In a statement issued a few minutes ago Hart, the MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, confirmed:

"After the last few weeks, the very least we can do for the country is to get the right PM this time.

" No time for experiments; no time for frivolity; no time to line up a job offer. This is about choosing someone serious, tested, competent and kind. For me that is Rishi Sunak."

His statement is confirming what the bookies are beginning to predict.

With the Conservatives in turmoil, many in his party think Sunak is the only one who can solve the party's woes.

"He has the plan and credibility to restore financial stability, help get inflation down and deliver sustainable tax cuts over time," said former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab on Twitter.

"He can also unite the Conservatives by bringing the best talent into government to deliver for the British people."

For his supporters in the party, Sunak's previous leadership campaign message of the need for economic prudence to address Britain's rampant inflation and criticism of Truss's 'fairy tale' plans have shown he is right man for the job.