Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister after just 44 days prompting the question of who will end up replacing her.
The plan is for the Conservative Party to appoint a new leader within a week, to try and smooth out the transistion.
Currently Ms Truss's former opponent in the previous leadership race, Rishi Sunak, is the favourite to win the vote if he puts himself forward.
Liz Truss 'apologises' for mistakes as Prime Minister
Odds from Betfair place him as the front runner with current leader of the House, Penny Mordaunt, in second spot.
Ben Wallace, Jeremy Hunt and then perhaps controversially Boris Johnson are the faovurites after that.
Who do you want to see as the next Prime Minister?
What did Liz Truss say as she resigned?
Liz Truss, who has become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history, announced her resignation at Downing Street this afternoon.
She said: “I recognise I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.
"I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party. There will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.
"I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen."
