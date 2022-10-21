She’s hailed as ‘the eyes along the coast’ and now, thanks to the efforts of a crew of painters, the NCI Wooltack Point can stride into winter knowing she can weather whatever storms may rage at her.

Over the course of a week, a group of volunteers and supporters repainted the outside of the trusty station using what’s been described as ‘a painstakingly laborious three-step process’.

And after treating hundreds of screws fasteningg the cladding boards, filling holes and giving it several coats of Dulux Weathershield, all external walls have been painted which means the Wooltack is safe for many more winters to come.

“We want to say a huge thank you to deputy station manager David Hill and Watchkeepers Heather Royal, Phillip Morris, Lloyd Davies and Supporter Richard Royal for giving their time and effort for this extensive undertaking,” commented a spokesperson for the National Coastwatch Institution.

Built in 1932, the station continues to provide a crucial and often life-saving service since it was re-opened in 2009.

Sited at more than 50 metres above sea level between St Brides Bay and Milford Haven, the Watchkeepers at Wooltack Point have a visual horizon of nearly 14 nautical miles and a VHF radio horizon of 21 nautical miles.

The team of watchkeepers keep a daily watch and listen out for the safety of fishing vessels, oil tankers and ferries, not to mention the many numbers of leisure vessels, kayakers, divers and walkers that enjoy this special area.

The dishes which are located on its roof are part of a microwave communication system that serves Skomer Island while a dedicated 4G voice and data link is also used.

The mast is part of National Resources Wales’ weather data-gathering system with the result that the station receives real-time weather information that can be relayed to the public.

Watchkeepers monitor the radio channels, provide a listening watch in poor visibility and are trained to deal with a high risk emergencies which require considerable skills and experience.

Throughout 2021 and 2022 a number of local people have joined NCI Wooltack Point’s Trainee Watchkeeper program.

The first Watchkeeper to complete the training this year was Phillip Morris who is pictured here receiving his assessment completion certificate from Deputy Station Manager David Hill.

But the station is constantly looking to increase its number of watchkeepers.

Anyone who may be interest in joining the team is invited along to the station for a formal visit or alternatively call the station on either Saturdays or Sundays between 10am and 6pm (end of BST) and between 10am and 4pm for the rest of the year.

Anyone interested in becoming a watchkeeper should call the station on07927 321164 or email http://wooltack.point@nci.org.uk