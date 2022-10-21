A clever street photograph and a dog action shot captured the honours in Tenby Camera Club’s first open competition of the season.

As judge Ed Cloutman was unable to attend in person, the contest was judged over Zoom and featured print and digital sections for the first time since early 2020.

The print competition had 15 entries, with street, landscapes, sport and wildlife genres all featuring.

Ten prints were held back, with images by Andy Watkin and Cheryl Hewitt being commended and work by Dave Bolton, Ali Rees and Jan Sullivan (two) being highly commended.

The bronze award was given to two prints - Chasing the Light by Gary Mayhew and Sacred by Gill Mackay.

The silver position was taken by Dave Bolton with a firework shot, The Statue of Liberty, and the gold award went to Gill Mackay whose street image, Pigeon Post, captured a unique moment in time.

Out of 21 digital entries, three were commended – work by Cheryl Hewitt, Jan Sullivan and Gary Mayhew – and four were highly commended - two each entered by Dave Bolton and John Whitehurst.

The bronze was won by Jim Stobbart with an adder portrait, Predator Shedding Skin, and he also took the silver with a mouse photo, Only Room for Two.

The gold was given to Liz Wallis for her action dog capture, Jump.

The top digital image was Liz Wallis's Jump (Image: Liz Wallis)

Thursday October 13 saw the club back in St Florence Hall to welcome a husband and wife team from North Wales, Rob and Sharon Prenton-Jones.

They spent several hours sharing their knowledge and expertise in the field of creative composites.

This was followed up the following day with an optional paid workshop with Rob and Sharon to develop skills, but in a more practical manner.

For more information, see tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org