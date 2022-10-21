Milford Haven’s Winter Warmer Nights got off to a flying start this week when around 60 delicious meals were served up for the discerning young diners.

Fresh from the Milford United Football Club ovens came homemade spaghetti bolognese followed by apple crumble and custard.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped out during the night with a special mention to Chris and Jen from the Rotary Club of Milford Haven and Harry, for all their support during the evening,” commented Milford Youth Matters co-ordinator Dayle Gibby.

“It’s fantastic to be co-delivering another project with the Port of Milford Haven, and the Winter Warmer Nights is a great opportunity to provide young people with a space during the winter months to access hot meals at a low cost and to socialise with their friends and volunteers.”

The initiative is still in its early stages and will develop during the project period.

The Winter Warmer Nights are open to all young people between the ages of 11 and 17.

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to book via dayle.mym@outlook.com which will enable the cooks to prepare the correct amount of food for every session.

The events run on Wednesday evenings between 5.30pm and 8pm and food is served around 6.30pm.

Next Wednesday's menu is sausage, mash and beans with Chocolate Cake dessert and films will be available to watch afterwards.