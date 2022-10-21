Using a mobile phone while at the wheel of his Range Rover has cost a Haverfordwest man more than £200.

Daniel Justin Sims, 49, of Tan Bank, appeared before the town's magistrates on Wednesday October 19.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of using the phone while driving on the A4076 at Merlins Bridge on the afternoon of February 22.

Sims was fined £100 with £85 costs and a £34 surcharge and also had six penalty points endorsed on his driving record.

He must pay the total of £219 by November 16.

 