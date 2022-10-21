A ROAD in Haverfordwest was closed yesterday due to concerns for someone's safety (Thursday, October 20).

Local reports online said police had closed Freemansway at around 4pm, with Dyfed-Powys police confirming they had reopened it half an hour later.

A spokesperson for the police told the Western Telegraph: "Part of Freeman’s Way in Haverfordwest was closed for a short while due to concerns for the welfare of someone in the area.

"The road was reopened at around 4.30pm and the person involved is now being taken to get the support they need."

