A ROAD in Haverfordwest was closed yesterday due to concerns for someone's safety (Thursday, October 20).
Local reports online said police had closed Freemansway at around 4pm, with Dyfed-Powys police confirming they had reopened it half an hour later.
A spokesperson for the police told the Western Telegraph: "Part of Freeman’s Way in Haverfordwest was closed for a short while due to concerns for the welfare of someone in the area.
"The road was reopened at around 4.30pm and the person involved is now being taken to get the support they need."
Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here