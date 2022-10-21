Miss Wales finalist Grace Gavigan will be swapping her heels for her hiking boots this month when she takes part in a 70km challenge to raise funds for The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

The aspiring lawyer will be taking part in the Big Wild Walk when she plans to cover the 70km in just seven days.

“She’s passionate about our planet and about protecting our most precious species, which is why she’s dedicated to being one of our trailblazing fundraisers,” said Freya Johns of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

And judging by her track record, Grace will pass the challenge with flying colours.

At just 16, she did exceptionally well in her GCSE exams, has been successfully placed as a finalist in the Miss Wales pageant, and is now studying for five A-level exams at sixth form. She then wants to pursue a career as an environmental lawyer.

“I can’t wait to swap my heels for walking boots to highlight the urgent need to take action for nature and bring awareness to the climate crisis,” she said.

Grace Givigan (Image: Western Telegraph)

“Autumn is such a beautiful time of year to get outside and discover nature on our doorstep, and the Big Wild Walk challenge also enables me to fundraise for a cause which is so close to my heart.”

This year’s Big Wild Walk takes place between October 24 and 30 to raise money and awareness for the WTSWW’s ‘30by30’ goal. The aim is to connect at least 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030 for nature’s recovery.

“30 per cent is the bare minimum that nature needs to start recovering but we are far short of this and need everyone’s help in turning things around," she said.

People are now being asked to join Grace for the 70km adventure or alternatively the Hedgehog Challenge which covers 3km over the whole week.

Every pound donated will help us achieve the vision for a wilder future.