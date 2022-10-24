The Farmers’ Union of Wales has presented David Lewis, past chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society's Council with the FUW's Award for Outstanding Service to Welsh Agriculture, at a special dinner held in Carmarthen.

Mr Lewis, who farms near Llandysul, is the only person to have held all of the most senior positions at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

He was show president during 2005, chairman of the board of management between 2006 and 2012 and chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society's Council between 2012 and 2021.

Some of Mr Lewis's many other important contributions to Welsh agriculture include holding the posts of president of the British Charolais Cattle Society and president of Charolais International and Chairman of Charolais World Convention. He was also a founder Chairman of the Welsh Council of the National Beef Association.

Speaking after the dinner, FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “David Lewis has given so much to agriculture in Wales and for this we thanked him here in Carmarthen. The award could not have gone to a more deserving person, he is a true stalwart of our industry.”

Also attending the function were John Davies and Steve Hughson, who recently stood down from their roles with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society. Both were also honoured by the FUW for their outstanding services to agriculture on the night.

“John Davies and Steve Hughson have also served the agricultural industry in Wales with distinction and purpose. It was a pleasure and an honour to present them each with their awards, which recognise the outstanding work they have done on behalf of the agricultural community here in Wales.”

John Davies was chairman of the board of directors of the RWAS between 2012 and 2015. He has also been a county councillor since 1999 and was leader of the Welsh Local Government Association between 2008 and 2012 and remains a member of Pembrokeshire County Council.

Steve Hughson served as RWAS chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society between 2013 and 2022. He served in the police force for 30 years, including the Metropolitan Police, before promotion to head of territorial policing at Dyfed-Powys Police.

The profit from the dinner will be donated to the Dai Jones Memorial Fund.