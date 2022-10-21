Live

LIVE: Simon Draper trial in Dyfed-Powys police officer death

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Day five of Simon Draper trial
  • Prosecution have made their case
  • Defence is making their case
  • His Honour Judge Hywel Dylan James will make his summary of the evidence today
  • Draper said it all happened in a flash as his van hit Ms Thomas who was on her bicycle
  • Prosecution claim Draper is using his 13-month-old son to shift blame
  • Draper said “I will never forgive myself"
  • Incident happened on A40 at Bancyfelin in February 2021

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos