A man has appeared before magistrates charged with intentionally strangling a woman, threatening her with a kitchen knife and beating another person.

A court heard how James Alexander Rees, of Bryn Deri Close, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn, is accused of intentionally strangling a woman at Llandysul on October 6.

On the same date, and in the same location, he is alleged to have threatened her with a kitchen knife ‘in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to that person’.

Rees, 37, is also charged with assault by beating of another person on the same date in Llandysul.

No pleas were recorded from the hearing on Wednesday, October 19.

Magistrates at Haverfordwest adjourned the case to Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 10 for a case management hearing.

Rees was remanded on conditional bail until that time.

He must not contact either of his alleged victims directly or indirectly, he must not enter a named area of Llandysul and he must live and sleep each night at his Adpar address.

Rees was told he must attend his next hearing on November 11.