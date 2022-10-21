Live

B4315 re-opens after closure to recover overturned lorry

By Ruth Davies

  • Following a closure of several hours, the B4315 has re-opened.
  • The closure followed a lorry overturning on the road near the Princes Gate junction
  • The incident took place this morning
  • Police and a recovery vehicle were at the scene
  • The road completely closed for several hours while recovery took place
  • Police are advising drivers to avoid the area

