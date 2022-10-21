- Following a closure of several hours, the B4315 has re-opened.
- The closure followed a lorry overturning on the road near the Princes Gate junction
- The incident took place this morning
- Police and a recovery vehicle were at the scene
- The road completely closed for several hours while recovery took place
- Police are advising drivers to avoid the area
