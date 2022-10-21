A Pembrokeshire community learning project has won a major award for its work supporting families to learn together.

Springboard has been bringing life-changing family learning opportunities to schools and communities in some of the poorest parts of Pembrokeshire for over a decade.

The project offers a diverse range of activities to get families engaged in learning together. Alongside one-off workshops, Springboard also engages families in large scale creative projects for the benefit of schools and the wider community.

In recognition of its valuable work with communities in Pembrokeshire, the project has been awarded the Hywel Francis Award for Community Impact at this year’s Inspire! Awards.

“Pembrokeshire has some of the highest rates of child poverty in Wales. The perception of Pembrokeshire is often one of affluence, but the reality for many local people is very different,” says Laura Phillips, Springboard and lifelong learning coordinator for south Pembrokeshire.

“Springboard is part of a strategy to engage communities in learning and address poverty by offering free opportunities to learn in a way that’s both informal and easy to access.”

In the last decade, Springboard has offered over 1,600 is diverse and creative courses and engaged with over 3,600 adult learners. Over 70 per cent of those learners go onto further learning after their initial engagement with the project.

“We mostly have families learning together,” said Laura. “We do everything we can to make sure that everybody has a chance to engage, whatever barriers they face.”

Springboard has been recognised at the 2022 Inspire! Awards which recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, build confidence and help communities to become vibrant and successful.

The pandemic saw a huge increase in demand for Springboard’s courses and since reopening, three new schools have signed up to Springboard. Each school has a dedicated Springboard.

The project has also had funding to work with the under-fives who have been impacted massively by the pandemic.

“I like to say we shift people from a ‘can’t do’ to a ‘can do’ attitude,” said Laura. “So many of our learners are hesitant at the start, it’s amazing to see how their confidence improves. Some go on to enrol on multiple courses with us, take on accredited courses or go back to college.”

Springboard also works with organisations like Careers Wales and Workways to signpost learners to mentors, funding and further learning.

Jeremy Miles, minister for education and Welsh language, said: “Congratulations to the Inspire! Award winners and nominees. Each and every one has demonstrated incredible commitment to learning. The awards remind us that it’s never too late to learn something new, and that learning can pave the way for second chances.”

The Inspire! Awards are part of Adult Learners’ Week. To find out what’s going on and for personalised advice on your own learning options and support available, get in touch with Working Wales on 0800 028 4844 or search www.workingwales.gov.wales.